JJ Redick made a decisive hit with 1.1 seconds left to give the New Orleans Pelicans a 117-115 victory against the Sacramento Kings host on Saturday night.

Lonzo Ball recorded 24 points, 10 assists and six rebounds to help the Pelicans win for the sixth time in their past eight games. Jrue Holiday added 19 points and seven assists.

Harrison Barnes matched his senior season with 30 points, but could not prevent Sacramento from losing for the ninth time in 10 games.

The Kings were in a difficult position until Nemanja Bjelica banked with a 3-pointer and was punished by New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram with 4.2 seconds left. He hit the free throw to tie the score at 115.

After a Pelicans pass, Redick was released to catch the passage within the bounds and passed through the lanes, floating the ball upwards, and she kissed the glass high and in the nest. Redick scored 18 points, but the crucial basket accounted for only his second half points.

Josh Hart and Ingram added 16 points for New Orleans, which also received 13 points and 11 rebounds from Derrick Favors. The Pelicans shot 43.7 percent from the field, including 16 of 45 from behind the arc.

Buddy Hield scored 24 points and compared his career high of 12 rebounds to the Kings. De’Aaron Fox had 17 points, Richaun Holmes added 13 points and 12 rebounds and Bjelica had 12 points and 10 boards.

The Kings scored six straight points – the last two in a basket by Barnes with 41.7 seconds to play – to move to 112-109.

The favorites split two free throws with 17.1 seconds left before Holmes scored with an interception. The break came with 5.6 seconds left and made both free throws to make it 115-111 ahead of Bjelica’s four-point tie.

The Kings shot 44.7 percent from the field although they were 12 of 21 strong in the 3-point range.

Sacramento led 80-76 after three quarters before New Orleans pulled in the first 10 points of the final toughness.

The Kings responded with the next five points before the Pelicans moved on to the next 10-0 run, this one intercepted by two free throws by Ball for a 96-85 lead with 6:55 left.

After Holmes’ three-point play, Ball scored five straight points to give New Orleans a 101-88 advantage with 6:12 left before Sacramento rallied.

Redick’s first 16 points helped the Pelicans to a 52-48 lead.

