MIGHIGAN – A Michigan woman received the Secret Santa gift of your life this Christmas – a £ 81 package from Bill Gates.

The gifts include an original manuscript from “The Great Gatsby” signed by Gates, books, toys for her cat, and “Harry Potter” and “Twin Peaks” memorabilia, according to her post on RedditGifts.com. It arrived in a box that was lit inside by Christmas lights.

Shelby, who asked not to share her last name, received the gift through the annual Secret Santa exchange at RedditGifts, which organizes dozens of theme fairs every year. The site is managed by Reddit, which has the popular discussion site with the same name.

“Bill Gates has been well documented for years, but I never thought he would be my secret Santa,” Shelby said. “It’s really surprising.”

A Reddit spokesperson confirmed that Gates sent the package. The billionaire has been participating in the exchange since 2013.

Shelby said she suspected something when she received a notification on December 17 that her gift was being spent the night.

“I got the message that it was sent from Washington and I told my husband:” Maybe this from Bill Gates! “Shelby said.” When I looked the next morning and saw it was 81 pounds, I thought, “Maybe this is actually from Bill Gates.”

When she arrived at the FedEx office the next day to pick up the package, she said the employees were enthusiastic and shouted, “You are the Bill Gates package!” According to her message.

Shelby said this was the 95th time she participated in a gift exchange on the website. Her package arrived decorated with “# 95”.

The gift came after a difficult year for Shelby. Her mother died unexpectedly 10 days before her wedding in April.

“It has been very high points this year, and very low lows,” Shelby said.

Shelby said that the most personal gift from Gates was a gift in her mother’s memory to the American Heart Association. Her family had asked for donations to the AHA after her mother’s funeral.

“I was really touched by it. It was really thoughtful, “Shelby said. “I mentioned in my Reddit gift questionnaire that my mother had died, but I had not mentioned the AHA at all.”

She shared her joy in both a post on RedditGifts and two YouTube videos, proudly showing off her signed note from Gates.

“I know that no gift can ever lose someone that is so important to you,” Gates said. “I hope you and your family find this” new normal “this holiday season.”

