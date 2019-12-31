advertisement

Detroit Red Wings left-hander Andreas Athanasiou is expected to be sidelined for a couple of weeks with a lower body injury, coach Jeff Blashill announced Tuesday.

“He’s going to come out short. I don’t have an exact answer (how long), but two weeks, three weeks,” Blashill told Athanasiou, who is ruled by Tuesday night’s game against the San Jose Sharks.

Athanasiou scored an assist in Detroit’s 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has accumulated 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) and 17 penalty minutes in 36 games this season. His minus-35 rating resides as the worst in Tuesday’s NHL opening game.

Athanasiou is a season removed from total career goalscoring (30), assists (24) and points (54).

He has 149 points (78 goals, 71 assists) in 284 career games with the Red Wings since being selected by the club in the fourth round of the 2012 NHL Draft.

The Red Wings recalled Tuesday’s Givani Smith from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League.

Smith, 21, has recorded 13 points (four goals, nine assists) and 59 minutes in 22 games with the Griffins this season. He was fifth in five games with the Red Wings earlier this season.

