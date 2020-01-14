advertisement

BOSTON (AP) – The Boston Red Sox fired manager Alex Cora a day after baseball commissioner Rob Manfred implicated him in the sign theft scandal.

Cora was the bench coach for the Houston Astros when they won the 2017 World Series and led Boston to the title the following year in his first season as manager. Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired an hour after Manfred suspended them for the 2020 season for their role in the cheating scheme.

Manfred’s nine-page report mentions Cora 11 times, describing him as a key person in the planning and execution of the cheat scheme.

Cora met with the management of Red Sox.

“Based on the commissioner’s findings and decision, we have collectively decided that it will not be possible for Alex to effectively run the club and we have agreed to separate,” the team said in a statement attributed to owner John Henry, president Tom. Werner, CEO Sam Kennedy and Cora.

Manfred said Cora was among those who “created and executed” aspects of the cheat scheme, in which the team used a central field camera to decode signals from the sensors to the pitchers and hit a trash can with a bat or a massage gun near the canoe to let the hitters know what terrain is coming.

Manfred has announced that he will suspend Cora’s punishment until a separate investigation into the charges the Red Sox stole in 2018 has been completed. There are indications that the penalty is equal to or greater than that received by Hinch and Luhnow .

“We agreed today that separation was the best thing for the organization,” said Cora in a Red Sox statement. “I don’t want to be a distraction for the Red Sox as they move forward.”

New Mets manager Carlos Beltrán was also implicated by Manfred in his report on Monday, the only player mentioned. Manfred has decided that no player will be penalized for breaking the rules prohibiting the use of electronics to steal receiver panels.

The Mets did not comment on the status of Beltrán.

A member of the Boston Championship club in 2007, Cora was hired in November to take over a Red Sox team that won two straight AL East titles in 2016-17 but did not advance to the playoffs under John Farrell .

Cora led the team to 108 regular season franchise records and their fourth World Series title in 15 years. Red Sox beat pair of 100 Yankees and Astros wins in AL playoffs, then defeated Los Angeles Dodgers in five-game world series to make Cora first coach Puerto Rican to win a championship and the fifth coach to guide a team to a title in its first season.

He was rewarded by the president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski, with a new contract adding an additional guaranteed season in 2021, an agreement that included a club option for 2022.

Dombrowski was laid off in September after the Red Sox stumbled to an 84-78 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015. He was replaced this offseason by former Tampa Bay Rays manager Chaim Bloom , who will direct the search for a new manager. .

“It is a sad day for us,” said Henry, Werner and Kennedy in a statement. “Alex is a special person and a beloved member of the Red Sox. We are grateful for its impact on our franchise. We will miss his passion, his energy and his important contributions to the communities of New England and Puerto Rico. “

The scandal – but not the severity of the punishment – is reminiscent of the New England Patriots’ 2007 sign theft plan, in which the team filmed opposing coaches to decipher their signals. The NFL fined the Patriots $ 250,000 and imposed a first-round pick, as well as a fine of $ 500,000 for coach Bill Belichick.

