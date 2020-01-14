advertisement

BOSTON (AP) – Boston Red Sox coach Alex Cora fired Tuesday, a day after baseball commissioner Rob Manfred had involved him in the sport’s scandal.

Cora was the bank coach for the Houston Astros when they won the 2017 World Series and led Boston to the title in his first season as a coach the following year. Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were released Monday, an hour after Manfred banned them for the 2020 season because of their role in the cheat program.

In Manfred’s nine-page report, Cora was mentioned eleven times and described as a key person in the planning and execution of the fraud plan.

Cora met with Red Sox management on Tuesday.

“Given the results and the commissioner’s decision, we decided together that Alex would not be able to effectively run the club and we agreed to go our separate ways,” the team said in a statement to the owners John Henry, chairman Tom, was attributed to Werner, CEO Sam Kennedy and Cora.

The Red Sox will start spring training in less than a month.

