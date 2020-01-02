advertisement

KAMLOOPS, B.C. – A volunteer organization offering free rides to drivers who may have been drinking says some of its members working near Kamloops, BC, on New Year’s Eve were involved in a collision with a suspected injured driver .

None of the five people in the two vehicles that were part of the Red Nose Surgery were seriously injured.

The program runs during the holiday season and uses the person’s own vehicle, while a second member of Red Nose follows in a separate car to collect the volunteer rider.

Spokeswoman Katie Klassen says a volunteer, followed by a second vehicle, was transporting clients just before midnight on New Year’s Eve when both vehicles were struck.

She says police and ambulances attended and the five people in the vehicles were shaken but dead.

Klassen had no details on the possible charges against the allegedly injured driver and says she was pleased the situation was no longer serious.

“It’s just unfortunate that someone didn’t make the right decision to take an alternative trip home, and that affected our volunteers,” she said. (CFJC, CHNL)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 2, 2020

