Like many of her pop stars, Miley Cyrus is something of a style chameleon – and lately her aesthetic has been rock star chic.

The 27-year-old singer kicked off during New York Fashion Week in a rock and roll outfit that didn’t seem to take into account the mid-1940s temperatures in NYC. Cyrus wore a ribbed white tank top without a jacket, which she combined with slim red trousers. The trousers, which seemed to be made of leather, laced up to the thighs and left parts of the bare leg free.

For shoes, the alum “Hannah Montana” chose a pair of red boots, which also seemed to be made of leather. The shoes had a narrow stiletto heel and a blunt toe. Cyrus is equipped with rounded sunglasses with gold frames and a quilted Chanel shoulder bag. The rocker mood is complemented by the mullet hairstyle of the A-Lister and numerous tattoos.

A closer look at Miley Cyrus' red ankle boots.

A closer look at Miley Cyrus’ red ankle boots.

In the past few weeks, the hit maker “Wrecking Ball” has reached for designer shoes from top brands such as Tom Ford, Saint Laurent and Stuart Weitzman. Her wardrobe also offers some cheaper silhouettes, like Converse all-star sneakers and Nike Air Max Zero sneakers.

