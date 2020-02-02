advertisement

Express FC just lost a loss to Villa in their last game. (PHOTO / File)

Uganda Premier League

Express FC vs. Mbarara City FC

Kavumba Recreation Grounds, Wakiso

Sunday 02-02-2020 at 4 p.m.

Express FC continues to have a mixed season this campaign.

George Ssemwogerere’s team has been hot and cold throughout this season and this can easily be explained by their two previous matches.

After defeating Proline 3-0, the Red Eagles lost 1-0 to SC Villa in a game they were clearly in second place.

On Sunday, they have a chance to win their second league game since the start of the year when they face Mbarara City FC.

Three points will see them climb in the first 10 positions and move away from the drop zone.

However, they can no longer afford to get out of control because pressure is mounting on head coach George Ssemwogerere.

The gaffer was always asked to leave his role as head coach by the fans, but he stayed put.

After the 6-0 defeat to Police FC a few weeks ago, he was attacked by fans and his car was thrown at stones.

A similar scenario is expected in the wake of a bad show on Sunday in Kavumba.

Express FC have so far lost 10 games this season and have won only 6 of the 9 others.

For Mbarara, they were also average throughout the campaign.

The Ankole Lions have already lost two games in the second round, winning one and shooting the other.

Their last game was a 0-0 home draw against leaders Vipers SC. After defeating Kakira in the Uganda Cup before, Mbarara will feel he is building the momentum to do damage to a shaky Express team.

The first meeting between them this season saw Express win 3-2 at Luzira. Mbarara will have everything to do because he has never beaten Express far from home.

The other matches played on Sunday at 4 p.m.

-Wakiso Giants FC versus Bright Stars FC

-Vipers SC against Onduparaka FC

-Proline FC against Kyetume FC

