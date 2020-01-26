advertisement

Express FC has won 10 cups in Uganda. (PHOTO / File)

Uganda Cup 2020 – Phase 64

Sunday, 26-01-2020

– St Mary’s Nabweru 0-3 Express

-Kigezi FC 0-1 Bukedea Town Hall

-Dove FC 5-0 New Villa

-Gadaffi FC 0 (1) – 0 (3) MYDA

-U-Touch 0 (4) – 0 (5) Water FC

-Luweero United 0 (3) – 0 (1) Doves All Stars

-University of Kampala 0-1 Kataka FC

-Spartans FC 1-0 Paidha Black Angels

Express FC made sure they reached the 2020 Uganda Cup with a convincing 3-0 victory over St. Mary’s Nabweru on Sunday.

In what was one of the 8 games played that day, the Red Eagles, who started the year in a shaky way, were in charge of the proceedings.

Frank Ssenyondo, Disan Ggaliwango and Doka Mweru scored goals for George Ssemwogerere’s team.

Ssenyondo opened the scoring at 29 minutes before captain Ggaliwango added a second five minutes later to ensure the 10-time record winners entered the break with a two-goal advantage.

Five minutes after the start of the second half, Mweru added a third to seal the competition.

Victoire sees Express progress to the round of 16.

In other Unday games, the Spartans surprised Paidha Black Angels 1-0, Bukedia City Council defeated Kigezi FC 1-0, Dove FC beat New Villa 5-0 while Kataka was 1-0 winner at the University of Kampala.

The other three games all required penalties after normal draws.

MYDA progressed thanks to a 3-1 victory following a 0-0 draw with Kadafi, Water won 5-4 against Touch after a 0-0 result in 90 minutes while Luwero eliminated Dove All Stars 3-1 in barrage fire.

The 32 teams for the next round have been identified and will await the draw in the coming days.

Proline is the defending champion after defeating Bright Stars on penalties in last year’s final.

