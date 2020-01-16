advertisement

The Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has claimed more than a thousand lives (PHOTO / File)

MAMBASA, DRC– Two Red Cross volunteers from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) were seriously injured following an attack during the safe and dignified burial of an alleged Ebola case near Mambasa, in eastern DR Congo.

The volunteers are now in hospital and receiving medical care and psychosocial support.

DRC Red Cross teams have faced incidents of violence and aggression by communities resisting safe and dignified burial protocols since the start of the Ebola epidemic in North Kivu and in Ituri.

In the most recent attack, the family had consented to the burial, but rumors and panic quickly spread within the community, causing violent attack against the Red Cross team.

Grégoire Mateso Mbuta, President of the Red Cross of the DR Congo, said that this incident is a brutal reminder of the serious risks faced by volunteers when they carry out the dangerous task of safe and dignified burials.

“Although we deplore any violence towards our volunteers or our staff, we understand at first hand the fear and frustration that the communities harbor and will continue to provide the necessary services to the affected populations.”

The current Ebola epidemic, which began on August 1, 2018, is unfolding in an area affected by a two-decade-long conflict that has claimed countless lives and has created fear and hostility towards responders.

Building community confidence and acceptance has been at the heart of Red Cross Ebola response operations. This investment has paid off. Since the start of the epidemic, nearly 20,000 safe and dignified burials have been carried out with a consistently high success rate.

Red Cross volunteers continue to work in affected communities, listening to concerns and collecting feedback which is then analyzed and used to provide better support to those in need. As a result, community resistance for safe and dignified burials decreased considerably during the operation.

Nicole Fassina, head of Ebola operations for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said:

“Although we have seen an overall improvement in the community’s acceptance of burials, this attack underscores why we cannot become complacent. The Red Cross will continue to engage and involve communities in the response to Ebola if we are to end this epidemic. “

