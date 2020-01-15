advertisement

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. – With help in hand, six aid workers from all over Monroe County were recognized for their heroic actions last summer when a toddler was found lifeless after falling into his grandparent’s swimming pool at Saylorsburg.

Each played a role in saving the child’s life.

“Everyone worked together. We couldn’t have done it without everyone. Everyone played a role and it’s good that everyone can be honored for it,” said West End Fire Asst. Chief Michael Manfree.

advertisement

“I’m just so happy that we had a team performance. It’s not about an individual, but if, if there is anything to focus on, it was important to have an immediate start to resuscitation and the resuscitation of bystanders,” says Stephen Shoults, paramedic of St. Luke.

This group was not alone. Several others were honored for their heroic actions by the American Red Cross at the first annual Lifesaving Awards ceremony at Shawnee Inn near Marshalls Creek.

“We are just so happy and proud and honored to bring everyone here and have the opportunity to really give them the recognition they deserve for all the work they do,” said Michele Baehr, American Red Cross Pocono Mountains.

Now it wasn’t just police officers, firefighters, or other aid workers who were honored during the ceremony. There was a surprise prize for someone who works at the American Red Cross.

“When they first said, she said Lori and I was,” oh, okay, “and then my husband, I was,” what difference does it make? ” said Lori Belon, American Red Cross.

Lori Belon and her husband were recognized for their efforts to save stray cats and cats from kill shelters.

“I was deeply touched, really. It’s all for the animals,” Belon said.

Honorees were from Monroe, Carbon, Wayne and Pike Counties.

.

advertisement