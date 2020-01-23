advertisement

The Australian Red Cross has been criticized after it was revealed that nearly AUD 10 million ($ 6.87 million) of the AUD 115 million in funds donated to help fight forest fires was used for administrative expenses.

In a press release dated January 22, the charity shared how it had used the funds raised, announcing that only a third of the funds raised will go to emergency relief grants for people in need.

It is also said that up to 10 percent of every dollar raised is used for “administrative support costs” to perform tasks such as managing grants and notifying donors of their money being spent.

“Up to 10 cents per dollar is spent on administrative support costs, including tracking donations, managing grants, collecting and analyzing information, reporting to donors, and complying with legal, privacy, and protection obligations. The interest earned remains in the fund, ”it says.

“In this way, we ensure that we can pay grants immediately, collect and analyze information from communities, comply with legal, data protection and property rights obligations to meet immediate requirements, and scale up to support our restoration efforts.

“We are doing everything we can to keep these costs as low as possible, including seeking pro bono support,” added the organization.

Elsewhere in its press release, the organization announced that it had already paid 690 emergency grants of AUD 6.9 million out of the AUD 30 million. An additional AUD 1 million is available to families who have lost a relative, and AUD 5 million has been allocated to provide civil protection services.

The statement stated that an additional $ 18 million was provided over a three-year period to support community recovery, and $ 61 million for “further immediate and long-term support” without a time limit and for the formation of an “expert advisor” panel “That helps the charity distribute the remaining money.

The decision not to immediately release all of the funds to those who need them has caused anger across the country, accusing the charity of keeping donations for future emergencies.

New South Wales MP Andrew Constance told Australian radio ABC that there was a clear “separation between those responsible for these organizations and what is happening in our community” and urged the charities to visit the destroyed communities.

He said the local volunteers were “exceptional” but that “the people are on their knees and we can’t have any drip food” when he asked the charity managers to make the right decision.

“Meet me in Batemans Bay at 8:00 am on Saturday and I will drive you the 300 kilometers of devastation on the far south coast,” he said in an emotional plea.

“The money is needed now that it doesn’t have a Red Cross bank account that deserves interest so they can plan their next three years and do their marketing.

“How dare you publicly say that if people are traumatized and in crisis, they will only spend a third of their donations on people,” he said.

After criticism, the director of the Red Cross, Noel Clement, defended the charity’s actions when interviewed on 2GB Radio and denied that funds were being withheld. He added that the Red Cross would continue to release funds when needed.

“I can assure you that we are not holding back money for future disasters,” said Clement.

“We know that immediate support is needed and we do everything we can to get money out of it. But we also know that there are phases of this upswing and that communities need money when they are ready to rebuild. I need money in different places. “

