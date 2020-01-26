advertisement

On Sunday, January 26, stars gathered to celebrate the “Biggest Night in Music” at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Stars like the Jonas brothers, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, BTS, Gwen Stefani, Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton and others ran on the red carpet before the ceremony.

When the stars ran across the red carpet, many mourned Lakers tall Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning.

Tyler, the creator, attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X and YoungKio attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Billie Eilish attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

BTS attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

THEIR. attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Billy Porter attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

FKA twigs attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas, Bebe Rexha, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Rosalia takes part in the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Shawn Mendes attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Brittany Howard attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Diplo and Orville Peck attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Brandi Carlile attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Flavor Flav attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Bonnie Raitt attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Iggy Pop attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

DJ Khaled attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Luis Fonsi and Águeda López attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Bebe Rexha attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lauren London attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Finneas O’Connell attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Esperanza Spalding attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Jameela Jamil attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Jack Antonoff attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

EarthGang’s Doctur Dot and Johnny Venus attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Nikita Dragun attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

The Roots music group Questlove attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Megan Pormer attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Rival Sons attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

James Blake and Jameela Jamil attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Cage The Elephant attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Jazzmeia Horn attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Roddy Ricch (R) and his guest attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Shae Fiol, Julie Acosta and Mireya Ramos of Flor de Toloache attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook from Little Big Town attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Ben Platt attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Jo’zzy will attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Ariel Rechtshaid, Chris Baio from Vampire Weekend, David Macklovitch from Chromeo, Ezra Koenig from Vampire Weekend, Danielle Haim from HAIM and Chris Tomson from Vampire Weekend attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020, California, part. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)