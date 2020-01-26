advertisement

The red carpet is rolled out for the 2020 Grammy Awards, and the stars are dressed in nines.

Tove Lo arrived in a vintage ensemble, a Vivienne Westwood pant suit, under which an Agent Provocateur bra was worn. The pop star’s shoes matched the strong pink color of the bra, a pair of pointed pumps with crystal embellishment from Miu Miu. The shoes are available now at Bloomingdales.com and cost $ 850.

Tove Lo in shoes by Vivienne Westwood, Agent Provocateur and Miu Miu.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at the sparkling Miu Miu pumps from Tove Lo.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

At the FN Achievement Awards 2019, Lo wore two work boots from Dr. Martens, the winner of FN’s Shoe of the Year, on the red carpet.

“I still remember when I got my first black Docs. I was about 16 years old and it was around the time I dyed my hair black that I got my first tattoo and told my parents that despite their many, many worries and protests, I would make music, ”said Lo der Quantity. On the longevity of the branded goods, she added: “I was still wearing the first pair of Docs [seven years later].”

connected

In the meantime, JoJo hit the red carpet in a sparkling strapless dress with a rock-hard slit. The star completed her look with barely visible strappy sandals.

JoJo in a sparkling dress and strappy sandals.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, the Tess Holliday curve model wore a strawberry accented dress by Lirika Matoshi. She completed her look with red platform sandals.

Tess Holliday in Lirika Matoshi.

CREDIT: David Fisher / Shutterstock

Stay tuned to learn more about Grammys with live updates all night.

Click through the gallery to see more stars on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

