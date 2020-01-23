advertisement

KAMPALA – Ugandan Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda said the country was on high alert as locusts were approaching the shared border with Kenya.

The nine ministries have been tasked with working together to collectively increase the country’s readiness to prevent or manage the invasion, said Rugunda in a statement released here.

Locusts have reached the Samburu and Turkana regions of Kenya, which are close to the northeast border of Uganda, he said, citing relevant information.

“This is an emergency, and all efforts and agencies must be alert to play their role in a timely manner,” said Rugunda.

He noted that the Ministry of Agriculture had been instructed to submit a budget to the Ministry of Finance to clarify the resources needed to prevent the invasion.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations has also described the invasion of locust swarms in East Africa as the worst situation in 25 years.

The Food and Security and Nutrition Working Group, a regional platform, currently co-chaired by FAO and the IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Center (ICPAC), urged countries to take immediate measures to control the epidemic, warning that there is a risk that some swarms could appear in northeastern Uganda, southeastern South Sudan and southwestern Ethiopia.

The Ministry of Agriculture said earlier that it needed a reserve fund of US $ 1.35 million to be used for aircraft fuel, pesticides and other supplies.

Rugunda said the government is in contact with Kenya to seek joint efforts to contain the locusts.

The Prime Minister urged the public to store food reserves as a precaution.

Experts have warned that an invasion of locusts will wreak havoc by destroying crops and vegetation and causing starvation.

Uganda last experienced a major locust invasion 70 years ago, with considerable damage to crops, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

