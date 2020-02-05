advertisement

BOCA RATON – Clemson wide angle receiver T.J. Chase intends to join the Florida Atlantic Owls after graduating in May, Chase told The Palm Beach Post on Monday evening.

The Plant City, Florida-born Chase got 25 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns in 41 games at Clemson. The 6 foot 1 chase recorded seven receptions and 70 meters for the tigers last year.

Chase can be used immediately as a graduate transfer.

FAUowlsnest.com reported for the first time that Chase is expected to join the Owls.

Chase said he considers the move from the Tigers, who won two national championships while there, to be a business decision. Chase paid an official visit last month and spoke to Aaron Young, a former Duke recipient who, like Chase, will be spending his last college season at FAU.

Chase added that he knew the FAU’s new coach, Willie Taggart, and the outline player coach, Raymond Woodie. Woodie also acts as the FAU’s recruiting coordinator.

Taggart added several former ACC players as transfers. Two of Taggart’s former Seminoles, recipient D’Marcus Adams and defender Malcolm Lamar, were transferred to FAU last month. These two and Young are already on campus and will take part in the spring training.

Sebastien Dolcine, offensive lineman at Junior College, a bounceback from Kentucky, signed with the FAU in December.

Chase brings more depth and experience to the FAU reception room. The start outside of receiver John Mitchell and slot receiver Willie Wright, a likely starter, each start their last season.

Chase said he looks forward to catching passports from Red Shirt junior quarterback Chris Robison, who had a selection of all conferences in 2019.

“I feel like he has something boastful about him,” said Chase. “He’s a tough quarterback and he’s young too. Heaven is the limit for him.”

Although Chase has not yet signed a letter of intent, he is unofficially the Owls’ 20th grant under Taggart. Chase Adams and Lamar, each of whom would have to suspend the season under NCAA regulations unless there is no waiver, are both in this year’s class.

Nine players, seven transfers from other FBS schools or junior colleges, came to the Owls in the middle of the year. Miami Columbus’s offensive lineman, Andre Lamas, was one of five high school players who signed with the Owls in December and will enroll in the summer.

As of Wednesday, high school players can start signing the National Letter of Intents.

