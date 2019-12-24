advertisement

CHICAGO – Many adults who smoke in Illinois will fall into the new year on a high note when recreational marijuana use becomes legal in the state on January 1.

Starting New Year’s Day, people 21 and older will be able to legally purchase up to 30 grams of marijuana flowers, 5 grams of marijuana concentrate, or 500 grams of THC-injected products, such as edibles at licensed dealers. dealer throughout the state.

Cannabis consumers are expected to gather in a handful of licensed stores across Chicago on New Year’s Day. On the city’s North Side, a shopkeeper sold $ 250 tickets to customers who wanted to be at the front of the line when the store opens early the next Wednesday morning.

Another store, Dispensary 33, in the city’s Uptown neighborhood, will use a paging system to deliver customers who are waiting at a bar elsewhere.

“The whole neighborhood is joining the party … it will be a whole new world in Chicago on January 1st,” manager Abigail Watkins said, noting that many neighborhood businesses are offering specials and deals to celebrate the day.

Illinois joins 10 other states and the District of Columbia where small amounts of grass for adult use are legal. Illinois medical marijuana has been legal since 2014.

In June, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, signed into law marijuana legislation that also allows about 700,000 marijuana-related records and convictions to be deleted.

Not everyone approves the legislation.

“The message that … these foolish politicians are sending to our communities and especially our young children is that it is no big deal,” said Illinois Family Institute Executive Director David Smith, who opposes the move.

“We know it’s a big thing out of all the studies that have been done about high-pot marijuana being today’s product … we’re looking at a wire in marijuana diseases and addictions,” he said.

Private pot sales, driving while high and marijuana consumption in public will remain banned in the state.

The law is set to generate more than $ 57 million in new tax and fee revenue for Illinois in fiscal 2020, which begins July 1 for the state with financial problems, according to the Illinois Revenue Department. (Reporting by Brendan O’Brien on Forearcago; Editing by Dan Grebler)

