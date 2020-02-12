advertisement

Winthrop Basketball ruled the Great South under Gregg Marshall. Now, under the direction of Pat Kelsey, the Eagles are on the way to re-chair the conference.

The Big South Conference is known as a conference that can be a bit chaotic in terms of conference tournament time, as shown by the six different teams that have caught the Big South’s automatic bid over the past 10 seasons. One of these teams, the 2010 and 2017 champions, Winthrop Basketball, is currently leading the conference with 1.5 games and was one of only six teams in college basketball that were undefeated in the conference game before their last game from Radford were beaten.

But the top spot in Big South is not an unusual place for Pat Kelseys Eagles. Yes, they have won two tournament titles since 2010. Before, the conference was a little less chaotic because Winthrop owned the conference and more specifically the conference tournament with eight NCAA tournament seats since 1999.

Are the Eagles ready to take control of the Great South again? Winthrop was a founding member of the conference when it was founded in 1983 along with Campbell, Charleston Southern and Radford. Since then, it has been the most successful basketball program in the history of the conference. Having done this in multiple coaches and epochs, they have proven that they are more than just a cyclical team going through their winning streak.

Winthrop is now ready to return to its usual place, at the forefront of the Big South conference. As another conference tournament approaches, it’s a good time to see how the eagles are able to regain their crown.

Note * – All statistics and rankings are valid until February 10th

