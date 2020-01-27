advertisement

Just a few hours away from the Grammys, interim CEO Harvey Mason published a memo to the members of the Recording Academy, explaining how the organization would increase diversity and inclusiveness. However, the plans were immediately launched by the legal department of outlawed CEO Deborah Dugan, who said that the initiatives had already been agreed under her leadership.

Mason’s memo, sent out on Friday morning, says RIAA plans to hire a diversity and inclusion officer within the next three months, set up a scholarship to monitor the progress of diversity initiatives, and a fund to support “Women in music “organizations.

“When I put my hat in the ring half a year ago to be your chair, I did it because I thought the academy could do better – could be better,” Mason wrote. “The music we create always reflects the best of us and our world. But what was true for music was historically not true for the entire music business. Too often, or industry and academy have alienated some of our own artists – especially due to a lack of diversity that in many cases leads to a culture that tends to be marginalized rather than inclusive. “

However, these initiatives are not new, as they were recommended by a task force that was established under Dugan two years ago and, according to Dugan, was implemented before she was suddenly taken on vacation ten days ago for suspected misconduct with an employee.

Dugan’s lawyers, Douglas H. Wigdor and Michael J. Willemin, affirmed this in a statement sent shortly after Mason’s memo was published.

“Harvey Mason’s public statement on the eve of the Grammys is just smoke and mirrors because each of his so-called new” initiatives “had already been agreed under the direction of Ms. Dugan. If anything has been shown in the past ten days, the current chair is not the right person to make significant changes to the academy. “

The statement accused Mason of communicating attacks against Dugan to the media, particularly in a statement released last week that said Dugan wanted “millions of dollars” to withdraw her claims that the RIAA was a “boys.” Club “was what made it difficult to implement the reform they were hired to bring. She also accused the Grammys of “corrupt” voting procedures with “conflicts of interest”.

“Four things must happen immediately to bring about real change,” said Dugan’s lawyers. First, there must be an independent and qualified professional chair and board. Second, the Academy must agree to immediately suspend the nominating review committees (“secret committees”) affected by conflict. Third, there needs to be a truly independent study of relationships, self-management, and the use of public nonprofit funds by the board of directors. Finally, the board of directors must immediately reappoint Ms. Dugan as CEO of the Recording Academy to monitor and implement such changes. “

The ongoing struggle between Dugan and the RIAA was mentioned by Sean “Diddy” Combs during his speech at Saturday’s annual pre-grammy gala, where he said that “black music was never respected by the Grammys.”

“I officially start with the watch: you have 365 days to do this job,” said Combs. “We need the artists to regain control, we need transparency, we need diversity. This is the space that has the power to force the change that needs to be made. You have to make the changes for us: they are a non-profit organization that is supposed to protect the welfare of the music community. So it says in the mission statement: You work for us. “

The Grammys and Black Music: A Timeline Full of Snubs and Embarrassments (Photos)

The 2018 Grammy nominations were a triumph for diversity, with far more hip-hop and R&B nominations in the top categories than ever. In a way, it should come as no surprise that an organization dedicated to supporting and honoring music recognizes the current rise of hip-hop as the dominant form of pop music. But it’s a delicious shock, because since they started in the 1950s, the Grammys haven’t been inclusive. For example, no hip-hop song has ever won the album of the year or the song of the year. One could argue that they are short-sighted in terms of rock music, Latin music, jazz and other genres, and that there is an inevitable conservatism that results from a large number of voters considering such a huge musical landscape. But the decades-long value of snubs and oversights isn’t pretty. Scroll through TheWrap’s timeline:

1959

At the first Grammys, a white group, the Champs, won the category “Best Rhythm & Blues Performance” with “Tequila”. Ella Fitzgerald was the only African American nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year categories by Domenico Modugno with “Nel Blu Dipinto di Blu (Volare)” (recording and song) and Henry Mancinis “The Music From Peter Gunn” (album). William P. Gottlieb / Creative Commons

1968

At the 10th Grammy Show, one of the three best awards was won by black actors: The Fifth Dimension, which was named “Record of the Year” by the white songwriter Jimmy Webb for “Up, Up and Away”. CMA-Marc Gordon production manager

1976

After 18 years, Natalie Cole is the first black performer to receive the award for the best new artist. Lawren / Flickr

1981

It’s the year of Donna Summer’s “Bad Girls”, Michael Jackson’s “Off the Wall”, Prince’s “Dirty Mind”, Smokey Robinson’s “Crusin” and the debuts of Sugarhill Gang and Kurtis Blow. But the album of the year, the song of the year, the record of the year, and the Best New Artist Awards all go to a cowardly white man named Christopher Cross. Getty Images

1986

Prince is nominated for the second and last time for the album of the year for “Sign o ‘the Times”. This album, “Purple Rain” and “1999”, will eventually be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, but it will never win the award Getty Images

1988

“It takes a million nations to hold us back” by Public Enemy, the top-ranked hip-hop album on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 best albums of all time, has not been nominated for a Grammy. However, the prices for the album of the year and the song of the year go to a black artist: Bobby McFerrin for “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”. Steve Jurvetson / Creative Commons

1989

DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince (also known as Will Smith) win the very first rap grammy for “Parents Just Don’t Understand”. The award was not given during the televised portion of the ceremony, and Smith protested boycotted the show in protest. (But DJ Jazzy Jeff showed up to take the Grammy.)

1991

More than a decade after rap music revolutionized pop music, MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This” was nominated for the first hip hop song for a record of the year. It loses “Another Day in Paradise” against Phil Collins. Philippe Rous from Strasbourg

2006

Kayne West’s “Late Registration” beats Eminem’s “Encore” in the “Best Rap Album” category. This is still the only one of the seven years that a white artist was nominated in the category that the white artist did not win. Getty Images

2008

Jazz keyboardist Herbie Hancock is the youngest black artist to win the album of the year. He does this for an album by Joni Mitchell Songs. Getty Images

2010

Taylor Swift’s “Fearless” beats Beyonce’s “I Am … Sasha Fierce” for the album of the year. This comes four months after defeating Beyonce at the MTV Video Music Awards, where her acceptance speech is interrupted by Kanye West’s infamous “imma let you finish” moment. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

2014

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis win the best rap album award over Drake, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West, the sixth time in the 19-year history of the award that a white artist won it. Macklemore also beats Lamar for the best new artist and sends Lamar an apologetic text. Getty Images

2015

This time it’s Beck’s turn to beat Beyonce in the “Album of the Year” category, with his “Morning Phase” achieving a surprising victory over their self-titled album. Getty Images

2016

Grammy voters’ love for Taylor Swift is again embarrassing, as their album “1989” beats Kendrick Lamar’s landmark “To Pimp a Butterfly”. Her limp beast Ed Sheeran Kendrick beats in the “Song of the Year” category. Getty Images

2017

And finally Adele wins the album of the year for “25” and immediately uses her speech to say what everyone thought: that Beyonce deserved it for “lemonade”, which she described as “so monumental, so well thought out and” soul-bearing , “ Kevin Winter / Getty Images

2018 Jay-Z was the most nominated artist at eight, but never won a single Grammy. On his joint album with Beyonce, “Everything Is Love”, the song “APESH-T” contained the text: “Tell the Grammys f — that zero for eight s —“. And while Kendrick Lamar won the hip hop awards for “DAMN”. he lost record and album of the year to Bruno Mars.

2019 According to producer Ken Ehrlich, Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Childish Gambino declined all invitation to perform. And then Kendrick Lamar’s “Black Panther” soundtrack, which was lost in the “Album of the Year” category for “Golden Hour” by Kacey Musgraves (one of the two non-hip-hop albums among the eight nominees).

