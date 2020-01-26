advertisement

A record price fund is available to help budding entrepreneurs at the University of Dundee start their own business.

A pot of £ 31,000 is available for the winners of Venture 2020, a competition to support the best entrepreneurial ideas from students, staff and recent university graduates.

Hosted by the University’s Center for Entrepreneurship, the submissions will be judged by some of the city’s top business minds, with seven scholarships to be won.

Brian McNicoll, Director of the Center for Entrepreneurship, said: “The University is a creative and dynamic environment for the creation of new businesses, which is highlighted every year by the quality of the applications we receive for this competition.

“Many people aspire to start their own business and winning Venture can make those dreams come true.

“An innovative idea is all you need to get started, and if our panel of expert judges likes what they hear, you too can join our list of previous winners who are starting to reach their own career goals. “

Participants are invited to submit a first online request, describing their business idea. Those selected to proceed to the Venture final will then be invited to enter a second detailed submission before the live final, where competitors will pitch to the jury and the public.

This year’s prize fund is the largest in the history of the competition, with participants competing for cash prizes in six categories.

Another £ 5,000 prize, courtesy of sponsors DC Thomson and Elevator, will also be awarded at the discretion of the jury, based on performance in the live final.

The deadline for submission is February 4.

