The Recording Academy Task Force Diversity and Inclusion – an organization founded within the Academy in 2018 to investigate diversity and inclusion across the organization and the broader music community – sharply criticized the academy’s leadership’s failure to do so in a December report Implement recommendations presented in 2019. The Task Force’s recommendations included gender representation in all Academy committees, voting rights for the most important Grammy categories, and the appointment of a dedicated representative for diversity and integration.

“We are deeply disappointed with the commitment of some academy executives to make the real and constructive changes presented in our report. We are confident that they can do better, ”said the statement released on Thursday. Task Force members include Tina Tchen, CEO of Times Up, artists Common, Jimmy Jam, Andra Day, and directors of the Universal Music Group, Stephanie Alexa and Michele Anthony.

Her statement comes after the ousted president of the academy, Deborah Dugan (see picture above), has filed an EEOC complaint against the academy, citing the environment of the “boys club”, the lack of gender and minority involvement in committees The entire organization and the corrupt vote on Grammy Awards had pointed out practices practices practices. She also said that she was sexually assaulted by Joel Katz, a lawyer at the academy, and that her predecessor Neil Portnow had sexually assaulted a musician.

