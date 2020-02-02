advertisement

Return of buddy salmon West Vancouver’s Brothers Creek watershed has reached record lows.

That was the blatant message of the West Vancouver Streamkeepers Society when they informed the District of West Vancouver Council Monday night of their autumn salmon survey, which was conducted in collaboration with West Vancouver secondary school students.

After searching five streams and tributaries that led to the Capilano River over seven weeks, the volunteers discovered only 107 pals, 12 less than the previous record low in 2010, and 83 Koho.

“This was our lowest buddy run in the past 13 years,” said Chaereen Kim, one of the volunteer students. “Also, much of the salmon we found was dead due to shallow water, lack of rain, and a large number of river otters, and ate salmon as the main food source.”

John Barker, former president of Streamkeepers and head of the Salmon Survey since 2006, said the results were deeply disappointing.

“They hope for recovery, but the buddy is the place where we have experienced a devastating slump that isn’t limited to our community. It’s common across the south coast,” he said.

Coun. Nora Gambioli sardonically asked if the district should do anything about the “annoying otters”, but Barker said no.

“It is difficult, but you have the right to be here and the right to eat even though it is difficult to see what happened,” he said. “In general, things balance out in the long run.”

As President, Barker helped make the West Vancouver Streamkeepers Society the largest salmon stewardship group in the province and oversaw many habitat improvement and citizen science projects. After 10 years, however, he decided to return from his top job in late December.

“I think it’s time to change the lead for me, and I think in retrospect that it will be good for the organization,” he said.

Barker said he had tried to step back and have someone take over a few times over the years, but there was no one willing to enter and fill his chest with waders. However, at the end of last year they came up with a new approach.

Mike Perley and Keith Pelletier are co-chairs. Perley will be responsible for administrative tasks and the public face of the organization, while Pelletier will oversee the many volunteer projects on the go.

“John did such a great job that it was a little daunting for both of us, Keith and me, to do this on our own. So we decided to do it as a team, ”Perley said.

Perley said he does not expect any significant changes in the way the group works, but looks forward to further increasing membership and making West Vancouver a hospitable home for salmon.

You have a big project on the horizon, a new fish ladder.

“At the moment, one of the main problems in the Nelson Creek area is that the fish just can’t get into the brooks and spawn, and the estuary and foreshore are clogged with tree trunks and so on,” he said. “And we should have it ready for the returning salmon by autumn.”

Barker will remain on the company’s board and will continue to lead the salmon polls.

