Record-breaking 900,000 passports were issued this year, more than 63,000 in 2018.

As in previous years, there were a significant number of applicants – more than 94,000 – from Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.

In January, March, April and May, more than 100,000 applications were submitted each month.

At the peak of demand, over 5,800 applications from around the world were submitted in a single day.

Brexit saw an increasing demand for passports from Irish nationals living in the UK. The February and March numbers cleared 11,000 each month, pending a Brexit deadline. In October there was also an increase to 7,208 before another planned – but missed – Halloween date for Britain’s exit from the EU.

Of the applications in 2019, 84,972 were from Dublin, while the county with the least number of applicants was Fermanagh with 627. A total of almost 19,000 applications came from the six counties of Northern Ireland.

The oldest online applicant was 101 and the youngest only five days old.

The most popular baby names were Grace, Emily and Anna, while Jack, James and Noah were at the top of the boys list. The world’s most popular family name for applications was Murphy.

citizenship

The number of people applying for citizenship by registering foreign births continues to grow with more than 29,000 applications in 2019 and more than 16,000 applications processed. This is the highest number ever registered in a year.

The passport office said that it had revised its service and that the shorter processing times included five working days for simple extensions, 10 working days for complex extensions and 20 working days for first-time applicants without postage delivery times.

Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said it was another “busy year” for passport service.

“The award-winning Passport Online [service] was expanded in 2019 to include first-time applicants in Ireland, Northern Ireland, the UK and Europe. Irish citizens, including children, can extend their passports online from anywhere in the world, 24 hours a day, ”he said.

Mr. Coveney thanked the passport office staff who, in his opinion, offered “a modern, safe and efficient” service.

“If you need to renew your passport, I recommend that you do it online and in the off-season to ensure the shortest possible renewal time,” he said.

