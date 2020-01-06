advertisement

The crisis in the hospital’s emergency department is exacerbated, as according to the latest trolley count, 760 patients are waiting for a hospital bed on Monday morning.

The Irish organization for nurses and midwives (INMO) has called for protocols to be drawn up for serious incidents across the country that would result in non-emergency admissions being stopped and medical procedures being canceled.

advertisement

In the Limerick University Hospital (UHL), around 92 patients are waiting to be admitted to a hospital bed. This is the highest level that a single hospital has ever had.

The previous record for most patients waiting for carts was 82.

The new record for patients on shopping carts comes after a severe winter flu season that put pressure on healthcare.

At the beginning of January, emergency rooms are traditionally under heavy pressure and the number of patients waiting for cars is high.

The number of 760 wagons on Monday clearly exceeded the previous record for the storm “The Beast from the East” in March 2018, when 714 patients were waiting for wagons.

Individual hospital numbers show that 56 patients are waiting for wagons at Cork University Hospital, 47 at University Hospital Galway, and 40 at South Tipperary General Hospital.

Phil Ní Sheaghdha, INMO general secretary, said the numbers showed that “Ireland’s hard-pressed health service continues to break records at worst”.

“The excuse that all of this is due to the flu is simply not true. There are always additional patients in winter, but we just don’t have the extra capacity to cope with it. It’s perfectly predictable, but we don’t seem to coping with it every year, ”she said.

The chief of the nurses union urged the government to take immediate measures to deal with the emergency room crisis.

“We have to cancel elective operations, stop non-emergency admissions and provide additional capacity wherever we can,” she said.

More will follow.

advertisement