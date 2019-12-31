advertisement

Nevada has a cloud of uncertainty hanging over it, with three defensive players suspended for the game and another missing in the first half going into the Wolf Pack game against Ohio on Friday at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Boise, Idaho.

Nevada’s defensive backs are also in a state of flux with the help of interim coaches Jody Sears, Josh Brown and former Nevada assistant John Landwehr, who will join the staff for the potato bowl. They will serve as replacements for defensive coaches, including former defensive coordinator Jeff Casteel, who were not retained by coach Jay Norvell, a decision announced earlier this month.

“We are thrilled to have these high quality coaches with us as we prepare for a truly good team in Ohio,” Norvell told reporters recently.

advertisement

The Bobcats (6-6) were ranked favorites with 7.5 points at the start of the week (and up to 8 in some sports books) in part due to staff changes involving Nevada’s defense.

Nevada (7-5) will be without defensive backs Daniel Brown and Austin Arnold, and lineman Hausia Sekona (all suspended), and will also be without linebacker Gabriel Sewell for the first half. These four were sanctioned by Mountain West for their roles in the postgame clashes that followed Nevada’s 33-30 loss to UNLV on Nov. 30.

What’s more, sixth-year running back Lucas Weber is in doubt for the bowl game. He has missed the second half of the season with a broken leg. His senior colleague Jake Nelson, an offensive lineman, has also missed games due to injury and is hoping to return Friday.

“We both obviously want to do it, so we’re just taking it day by day and we’re going to see how we feel when the day comes,” Weber said.

Ohio, on the other hand, is riding a wave of momentum after an efficient offense.

The Bobcats were 4-6 overall and 3-3 in the Mid-American Conference before ending the season with a 66-24 victory at Bowling Green on November 19 and a 52-3 dismantling of Akron on November 26. The win over the Zip reached an 11th straight year of Ohio license and a conference winning record for the fifth year in a row.

66 and 52 points are indicative of the offense’s ability to produce, further evidenced by Ohio ranking fourth in the nation and first among MAC teams with a 51.6 percent conversion rate from third down (81 of 157 ).

Senior quarterback Nathan Rourke will play in his 39th and final career game and make his 37th and final career out of the chair. He owns a 23-13 record as a starting quarterback.

Rourke ranks first in program history with a career passing efficiency rating of 146.9 and 192.4 passing yards per game, second with 516 completions, 7,313 passing yards and 60 career touchdowns. He ranks second in program history with 48 career rushing yards and 6.1 yards rushing yards and ninth with 2,547 rushing yards.

“You can’t ask for a guy who is a better leader who has a great work ethic who sets the pace for the rest of his teammates and a guy who has talent,” the veteran coach said. of Ohio, Frank Solich, who has taken the Bobcats to five straight bowls.

– Starting the media level

advertisement