Spring training is a time of optimism. The teams sell their fan base when they have the opportunity to run after the season or compete in a World Cup, and the players show up to camp in the best shape of their lives. Get used to this last line as it appears in many off-season stories. You’ll read stories of players who come to camp much more calmly, while other stories are about players who build 10 to 20 pounds of muscle. These stories always seem to surpass those of players who come out of shape into the camp. That said, browsing through the sounds of the stories as well as the statistics released in the actual spring training games can be helpful for the upcoming fantasy baseball season – provided you know where to look.

Player-conditioning

Sometimes the stories of players who are in better shape turn out to be forward looking, but it’s often best to record these stories with a grain of salt. An exception is when a player has been specifically tasked with getting in shape – think of Pablo Sandoval’s pudgy years, also known as Kung Fu Panda. The form in which these specific players are located can make the difference between them in the doghouse or a significant role in a team.

Another example of player conditioning affects those who have reportedly gained weight. If these reports are accompanied by an increase in jumping training statistics for hitters, it is not unreasonable to give them credibility without going overboard. Keep an eye on reports of your exit speed in spring training games and continue to monitor your stats for noticeable improvements (e.g., improvement in the percentage of hit balls and increase in exit speed) when the regular season begins. For pitchers, the news that they added good weight could be accompanied by reports of ticks being added to their pitches. Reports of increased speed for pitchers – whether related to improved conditioning news or not – are extremely encouraging and worth tracking and tracing. Conversely, the news that a pitcher’s speed is decreasing is worrying. Find out about arm stops in this news – which is not uncommon when pitcher rebuild their arm strength – or check the previous springs to see if spring speed reduction is a trend.

When a player’s condition is questioned in spring training, it’s a big red flag. As I said in the intro, spring is a time of optimism. Wet blanket stories of a man who is out of shape are not ideal. This does not mean that they should be removed from design templates, especially if they are more than an edge fantasy option. However, you should monitor them as your fantasy design approaches.

injury

Injuries are also important to keep track of things in spring. Check the recovery progress of players who have ended up under the knife and whose season has ended prematurely due to an injury but who did not require surgery, or of players who – literally or figuratively – up to hobbled to the finish line last season. Setbacks are not the end of the world for these players, but they are additional information that you should include in your rankings and planning drafts. Players who suffer a setback in injury recovery and don’t have a clear return schedule are particularly worrying and I’m not afraid to completely remove them from my design board depending on the type of injury or surgery they are returning from. All it takes is an optimist in the design to bet on a quick return to praise it from the value of the risk.

Swing changes

Other messages that are not injury or conditioning related can also predict improvements for a player. An example that pops up immediately is modified approaches and swings to improve the raising of the ball. J.D. Martinez, Justin Turner, and many others have reinvented themselves by redesigning their swings and blowing the ball up more often. This couple are among the most successful players who have made changes to their swing, but Yonder Alonso and Daniel Vogelbach were others who were temporarily successful after making changes, and it is possible that they have helped players in major leagues, before the other shoe fell. Often these players start to shine their newly discovered power in the form of spring training things. If you see one or more unexpected names at or near the top of the Spring Training Homers leaderboard, you should look for news that will change your approach or swing.

Pitch mix / velocity changes

In addition to the news of pitcher speed increases, the news of adding pitch or pitches to their arsenal sounds like a bell in my head. A new weapon to combat a platoon split could be everything a pitcher needs to break out. In addition, it could make the difference between a good and a very good option if the new offer is a storage pitch that helps them get more breakthroughs.

Overall, impressive or poor spring training statistics should be a starting point to research news about changes for players. However, the statistics in and of themselves should not swing the pendulum too far in player ratings. Established jugs often tinker with things in spring or are primarily – or perhaps only – busy building arm strength and escaping spring in a healthy way. Hitters can see an unusually high number of bats against these pitchers, or against boys who are fringe bulls or non-large bulls and publish sensational numbers. The statistics themselves are not particularly important, but spring offers a lot of useful information that players need to go through as they prepare for the fantasy baseball season.

