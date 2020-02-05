advertisement

At the end of last year we talked about the announcement of the X-Men title “Hellions” from the X-Dawn. This resulted in several questions, such as the make-up of the roster and the origin of the name.

For those who don’t know, the team consists of Psylocke, Havok, Nanny, Orphan Maker, Scalphunter, Empath, Wildchild and Mister Sinister. Not exactly strewn with stars. At first glance, this has a lot of Suicide Squad / Thunderbolt flavors, since most of the actors happen to be bad guys of various degrees of fame.

Psylocke and Havok are the only true heroes and may act as their dealers under Rick Flag, while Mister Sinister – currently a member of Krakoas Quiet Council – could be the bureaucrat pulling their strings from a safe distance. No different from Amanda Waller or General Thunderbolt Ross.

Little else is known about the book written by Zeb Wells (Wild Wolverine, New Mutants, Nova Ant-Man, Peter Poker, the spectacular Springer ham) and illustrated by Stephen Segovia. Until Wells dropped a teaser picture of the goblin queen with the headline “She’s back …”.

Goblin Queen, originally called Madelyn Pryor – outside a CrossFit club – is a clone made from Jean Gray’s DNA. She is also Cyclop’s first wife and the birth mother of Cable.

When Jean was thought dead, Sinister created this woman and put her in Cyclops’ life with the intent that the two would father a child – which they eventually did. Even though he was married to Madelyn, when Jean was discovered alive and well, Cyclops left his Alaskan home and family to be with her.

This led to a series of events that resulted in Madelyn eventually becoming the demonic goblin queen. If you want to know more, you have to read the 80s crossover inferno for yourself.

Over the next few decades, she became more topical, often as a ghost, but also reborn from her alternative universe cloned biological son X-Man. And then somehow messed with him … X-Men!

The teaser picture shows a very thick goblin queen on a fiery pentagram. The cast of the book can be seen in different sections. Their demonic roots, paired with the aptly named title, make a pretty set and may be more interesting than it deserves. What do you think about the return of the Goblin Queen? Let us know below.

