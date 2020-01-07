advertisement

The Tampa Bay Lightning appear to have reversed their season as they won 7 games in a row. What have you been doing recently that has led to this success?

A few weeks ago, I looked closely at what went wrong this season at Tampa Bay Lightning. I looked at the number of injuries Tampa Bay Lightning had to deal with last season, especially among their regulars.

Second, I looked at the quick starts that were not sustained in the 60 minute games. I also saw missed opportunities for power play at an early stage and the importance of power play for the success of the teams. Finally I looked at the fighting Netminder, Andrei Vasilevskiy.

advertisement

Let’s first look at the injuries from the last seven games that everyone won. Only two players missed the time Lightning went through their seven-game winning streak – Tyler Johnson (19 points in 36 games) and Ryan McDonagh (11 points in 40 games). Johnson missed the first game, a 6-1 win over Florida, and McDonagh missed part of the sixth game, a 5-3 win over Ottawa, and the last game a 3-1 win over Carolina.

However, these were the only two injuries the flash had to deal with. They played in the beginning and then in the last two wins, which means that they had no injuries in five consecutive games.

The Tampa Bay Lightning was immediately given a good hand and it has come a long way. McDonagh is still injured and one of the best Lightning defenders in his own life. If he is outside longer, his presence or absence could bite the flash. The good news is that it is not a serious injury, so he may not be traveling long.

After all, the Tampa Bay Lightning clearly needs its stars healthy, as they have shown in this winning streak. If you have a relatively clean health certificate, you may be able to regain the size of the past few years.

advertisement