advertisement

If you have downloaded and used the Starbucks app regularly, you probably already receive notifications and emails about this news. And if you use the coffee chain app for some reason, but you are not aware of Starbucks Happy Hour at 2 p.m. today. until 7 p.m., listen – because using the app means that you are probably already a regular visitor and will be especially happy to know that Starbucks today has a delicious BOGO (Buy One Get One free) offer, and actually the entire menu is included.

The details: Starbucks ran the Happy Hour promotions in December, so it’s nice to see them again when 2020 starts. To participate, you must download and open the Starbucks mobile app, and you should see an offer in your ‘inbox’. While Starbucks reward members do receive points they can use for free drinks, you don’t have to be a member to get one of the BOGO deals today.

The promotion: Buy one, get one free on all handmade drinks of at least a “grande” size. Keep in mind, however, that the Happy Hour on Thursday only lasts a limited time – to be precise from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

advertisement

Image source: Starbucks

Per Starbucks: “Now there are more options to be good for you and someone else. Come and buy one, receive one for free on a handmade drink, grande or larger, at 1/9 from 2 to 5 p.m. at participating stores. We love the Coconutmilk Latte, Honey Almondmilk Flat White or a smoked butterscotch Frappuccino mix drink. Simply download the Starbucks app and note Happy Hour discount vouchers on certain Thursdays. “

You can download the app here for iPhones or Android devices (confession time: I use the app almost daily, and it’s a great way to quickly pay for drinks and get rewards just as quickly).

Image source: Ted S Warren / AP / Shutterstock

. (TagsToTranslate) Starbucks

advertisement