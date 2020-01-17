advertisement

Stop whatever you are doing now, because there is a deal that you should definitely benefit from before it disappears. Amazon sells 35-ounce bags of SNICKERS Variety Mix Fun Size Candy Bars for $ 9, which is an insane value. Think about it … that’s more than 2 pounds of Snickers, and it’s a versatile bag with all four of the best flavors. Well, if you thought that was quite a deal, you will get a treat because there is a 20% discount coupon that lowers the price to just $ 7.18!

Here is more from the Amazon page:

Contains a (1) bag of 35.09 ounce SNICKERS Fun Size Chocolate Candy Bars Variety Mix Bag

This rasmix contains nice SNICKERS Original, SNICKERS Peanut butter and SNICKERS Almond and SNICKERS Crisper chocolate bars

Fun candy bars are ideal for holiday parties, the office, for Halloween or birthday parties

This chocolate variety mix is ​​packed in an upright bag that you can place in the middle of each batch for sharing

Share an assortment of SNICKERS Fun candy bars with friends, family and the office

