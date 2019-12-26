advertisement

We hope you had a great Christmas and you have everything on your list, but it is also good if you did not. There are still plenty of end-of-year offers to be found, so you shouldn’t have a problem saving a lot of money while filling in the blanks. If there was a streaming media device on your list and no one answered the call, there are now two deals on Amazon that you should definitely watch. The new and improved Roku Express HD streaming media player released last year can be ordered today from Amazon for just $ 24, and the improved Roku Streaming Stick + with 4K resolution and HDR support is available for $ 44, a large discount compared to its normal price of $ 60. Make sure you check the ‘other sellers’ section to get the lowest available price.

Roku Express HD

Streaming made easy: with Roku Express you can stream free, live and premium TV via the internet – directly to your TV. It is perfect for new users, secondary TVs and simple gifts – but powerful enough for experienced professionals

Quick and easy installation: connect it to your TV with the included High Speed ​​HDMI cable and connect to the internet to get started

Lots of power, lots of fun: compact and packed with power you stream your favorites with ease; from movies and series on Apple TV +, Prime Video, Netflix, Disney +, The Roku Channel, HBO, Showtime and Google Play to cable alternatives such as Hulu with Live TV and PlayStation Vue, enjoy the most talked about TV via free and paid channels

Low cost, no additional costs: for less than $ 30, Roku Express streaming device includes a High Speed ​​HDMI cable – and there are no monthly equipment costs; With access to free TV on hundreds of channels, there is plenty to stream without spending extra

Simple remote control: incredibly easy to use, this remote control has shortcuts to popular streaming channels

Endless entertainment: stream everything, including free TV, live news, sports and more; never miss award-winning shows, the latest blockbuster hits and more; access to more than 500,000 films and TV episodes; stream what you like and save on cable TV bills

Enjoy free TV channels: stream live TV, 24/7 news, sports, movies, shows and more on the Roku channel, plus a huge collection of free entertainment from top channels on Featured Free

Roku Streaming Stick +

New! Disney + and Apple TV now stream on all Roku devices

Wireless that goes far: Basement rec room? Backyard movie night? Bring it on. The wireless receiver with large range gives you up to 4x the range and a stronger signal for smooth streaming, even in rooms further away from your router

Brilliant picture quality: experience your favorite shows with stunning details and clarity – whether you stream in HD, 4K or HDR, you will enjoy picture quality optimized for your TV with sharp resolution and vivid colors

Lots of power, lots of fun: spicy and responsive, you stream your favorites with ease – from movies and series on Apple TV, Prime Video, Netflix to cable alternatives such as Sling, enjoy the most talked-about TV on thousands of channels

No more juggling remote controls: turn on your TV, adjust volume, mute and control your streaming all with one remote – use your voice to quickly search between channels, turn on subtitles and more in one touch

Setup is easy: connect it, connect to the internet and start streaming – it’s that simple

Private listening on mobile: use the free Roku mobile app to pump up the volume of your shows without disturbing the house

Endless entertainment: stream that you love, including free TV, live news, sports and more; Never miss the most talked about events, award-winning shows, the latest blockbuster and more – it’s easy to stream what you love and cut back on cable bills

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the newest and best deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

Image source: Roku

advertisement

advertisement