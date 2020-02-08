advertisement

See, if you are charged and you have a lot of money to burn, there is no doubt that you have to jump on Amazon’s big sale that lowers the industry-leading $ 350 Sony WH1000XM3 wireless noise-canceling headset to $ 298. That corresponds to Black Friday’s price on the best ANC headphones in the industry, without a doubt. But if you are not making money and are looking for ANC wireless headphones that are shockingly good at a low price, you should definitely check out the brand new TaoTronics TT-BH085 wireless active noise canceling headphones. These new noise-canceling cans offer great sound quality, a much longer battery life than the Sony headphones, and noise-canceling technology that is surprisingly good. This is the best part: use our exclusive coupon code BGRTT085 tomorrow before the end of the day tomorrow, and you only pay $ 36.99 instead of $ 300 for the Sony headphones!

Here is some important information from the product page:

Advanced Active Noise Canceling Technology: TaoTronics Bluetooth headphones come with a professional active noise canceling feature that allows you to immerse yourself in the music world without noise, whether you are in a busy street, busy subway or bus, flight cabin with roaring engine.

Hi-Fi Audio Sound & Deep Bass: TaoTronics wireless headphones equipped with 40 mm drivers and aptX codec, which delivers powerful sound and rich music with less audio delay. Upgrade Bluetooth 5.0 technology provides an ultra-fast and virtually unbreakable connection.

40 hours of play time & incredibly fast charging: connect only 5 minutes with a USB-C connector and get 2 hours of play time; only 45 minutes of charging time for an ultra-long playing time of up to 40 hours. Note: Switch ANC off to prevent power consumption if no headphones are used.

Adjustable comfort and ultra-light: adjustable headband and 90 ° rotatable ear cups, soft memory foam ear pads with more than ear cups to completely cover your ears and reduce pressure on your ears, while the headphones themselves only weigh (220 g). for long-term use.

Hassle-free, clear calls: CVC 8.0 noise-canceling microphone for hands-free calling means you can be heard clearly on the phone, allowing you to enjoy wireless or wired, regardless of background noise, depending on your needs.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

.

advertisement