There is no doubt that the $ 250 Nest Learning Thermostat is one of the best smart thermostats available. What you may not realize is that you can all get the same smart functions in Nest’s other thermostat, and it costs so much less! The Google Nest Thermostat E Smart Thermostat normally sells for $ 170, but it is now for sale on Amazon for only $ 129. You all get the same smart functionality with a beautiful frosted glass display that some people think is even slimmer than the more expensive model.

Here is more from the product page:

Frosted Display: fits in the background and fits into any home. Heat pump is with auxiliary and emergency heat (O / B, AUX)

Remote control: use the Nest app to change the temperature anywhere – on the beach, in the office or in bed.

Energy saving functions: just like the Nest Learning Thermostat, the Nest Thermostat E can help you save from day one.

Home / Absence assistance: switches itself off after you have left, so that you do not waste energy heating or cooling an empty house.

Energy history: check the Nest app to see how much energy you use and why.

Image source: Nest

