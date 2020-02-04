advertisement

We have seen many great bundle offers over the years, but the ones we discovered on Tuesday might take the cake. The popular RoboVac 30C robotic vacuum cleaner of $ 300 eufy (BoostIQ) is now on sale for $ 179.56. That is already a great value, but then the EUFYGENIE coupon code cuts another $ 59.99 when you add the eufy Genie Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa + Lumos Smart Bulbs bundle to your shopping cart. It’s a $ 60 bundle worth every penny, but there’s a 30% coupon that you can cut to reduce the price to just $ 41.99! Basically, you get the whole package with the robotic vacuum cleaner, Alexa smart speaker and two smart LED lights for less than $ 162. It’s a great deal and it won’t take long, so be sure to check it out.

eufy (BoostIQ) RoboVac 30C, robot vacuum cleaner

Wi-Fi convenience: with the EufyHome app and Amazon Alexa and the speech assistant services from Google Assistant, you can fulfill your vacuuming needs without any hassle.

Carefree cleaning: set border strips and the slim 2.85 inch robotic vacuum cleaner housing with – upgraded to 1500 Pa * suction – only cleans the areas you want.

BoostIQ technology: the robot vacuum cleaner automatically increases the suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra suction is needed, so that you get the best cleaning.

A Quiet Clean: up to 100 minutes ** constant, powerful suction at a volume no louder than a working microwave of this robot vacuum cleaner.

What you get: RoboVac 30C, 13.2 ft border strips, remote control (including 2 AAA batteries), charging station, AC adapter, cleaning tools, extra set of powerful filters, 4 side brushes, 5 cable ties, welcome guide, and our 12-month carefree guarantee.

eufy Genie Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa + Lumos Smart Bulbs

Voice-Controlled Home: Genie and Lumos are together the perfect smart-home starter. By saying a simple command, you can turn on your Lumos Smart Bulbs and change the color temperature of your lights even when your hands are full.

Superior sound quality: eufy Genie is built with a 2 W speaker that delivers dynamic audio and room-filling sound, so you can really enjoy your favorite playlists from streaming services such as Amazon Music, TuneIn, Spotify, Pandorda and iHeartRadio. Also supports music streaming from Apple devices via AirPlay.

Brilliance Working For You: Set the perfect lighting for every occasion. Whether it is the lights to wake you up in the morning or to time them to indicate that the food is done cooking, lighting schemes illuminate your life. And when you are away, the Away mode intelligently illuminates the house to simulate indoor activity.

Access from anywhere: Whether you are at home or on the road, control the lighting on your smartphone or tablet with the free EufyHome app (Requires Android 4.3 and higher or iOS 8 and higher).

What you get: Eufy Genie ⨉1, eufy Lumos Smart Bulb-Tunable White ⨉2, user manual, safety instruction card, Happy Card and our carefree 18-month warranty.

Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock.

