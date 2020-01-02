advertisement

SCRANTON, Pa. – The old owner of Scranton-pile Maroni’s Pizza died earlier this week.

On the west side of Scranton, everyone knows Maroni’s Pizza. It is a concept here.

But it is not just the place itself that has become an institution in the community, but the man behind Maroni – co-owner Carmen Pellegrino.

“Carmen was a great person. He was a mainstay of St. Ann’s, there were only two things on St. Ann’s Street: St. Ann’s Basilica and Maroni’s Pizza and Carmen, “said James Thomas.

Pellegrino died on Monday of a disease at the age of 62.

Westerners think not only of his pizza, but also of the way he greeted everyone who came in with a smile and a conversation.

Pellegrino had no customers, he even had friends, family. Everyone knew him and he knew everyone.

“He knew everyone by his first name. He knew the whole family, every time I walked in, he said to me, “What’s new in town?” But he would tell me, “Ruth Griffiths said.

“He sponsored baseball teams and so on. He knew everyone. You walked in, you were welcome, “said Mark Lipisco.

When Ruth Griffiths wanted to order a pizza tray, she just had to call and tell Carmen it was Baby Ruth. He took care of the rest.

“One time the church needed pizza. It was open at 11 a.m. pizza trays were sent to church, “Griffiths recalled.

Maroni’s is closed all week. There is a sign on the front door with the text: “Sorry, we are temporarily closed for a death in the family.”

But, as is clear with a mountain of pizza boxes, Newswatch saw 16 on a busy evening, Western people need their Maroni’s.

The expectation is that the family will open again next week.

