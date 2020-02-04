advertisement

Pub historian John Arguile continues his occasional series on long-gone Derby hostels by taking a look at the story of one of New Zealand’s popular haunts.

Just off Slack Lane, at the junction of Morley Street with Cobden Street (a T-junction for a decade before Stanley Street was launched), there was a corner pub called Cobden Arms.

Originally a brewery (no spirits could be sold), it was converted into a full license in 1876, just a year after it opened on August 25, 1875.

By Derby standards at the end of the 19th century, pubs were scarce in this neighborhood, with many streets having no pubs at all.

The Cobden, which was originally a free house, was sold around 1890 to MM. Pountain, Girardot and Forman, who had offices at Derby’s Market Place.

A close up view of Cobden Arms, which was on the corner of Cobden Street and Morley Street, Derby

They were essentially wine merchants, so the beer was either bought from one of the local “common” brewers, one of their Burton counterparts, or brewed at the pub itself. The Cobden was such a pub and continued to do so until at least 1931.

As the home of a fountain – all of their pubs carried a wrought iron sign – they were all “above the norm”. The pub was three stories high and had a good sized garden, which stretched well down Morley Street.

Derby nostalgia stories and photographs

It was a community pub, with good local support and licensees tended to stay for long periods.

The Spriggs family, Thomas, Edith and finally Louisa (the last of the house brewers), who ran the pub for 38 years from 1895, were followed by Mathew Mather (nine), William and Emily Haynes (12) and, finally, Arthur Middleton for the past 21 years from 1955.

In 1954 Pountains was sold to Ind Coope & Allsopp and when the company, Allied Breweries, merged in 1961, the Cobden was renamed to the Ansells pub.

At the end of the 1960s, the council, as part of its extensive customs clearance program, decided to clean up the area and issued a mandatory purchase order. The Cobden closed after 101 years on November 28, 1976.

