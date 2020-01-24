advertisement

John Arguile takes a stroll through Derby’s Park Street to recall the history of the long-lost Park Tavern.

Park Street, until the 1960s, was a very busy artery that passed between Traffic Street and Midland Road (in parallel with London Road).

There was a butcher, a newsagent, a chippy, a bicycle merchant (Bob Minion), several supply stores, a cooperative, Bemrose & Son print shops and a few pubs.

More recently, pubs had been reduced to two: the Lamb Inn and, almost opposite, the Park Tavern. In the years before World War II, Park Street also had The Feathers – a Worthington brewery that closed in 1929 due to poor trade – and Melanchthon’s Head, which closed in 1910, a victim of the movement of temperance.

The Park Tavern, on Park Street, Derby

(Image: oldderbyphotos.co.uk)

Park Tavern (also known as Moorley’s Tap house – Thomas Moorley being the first licensee) was first licensed in 1847.

Park Street itself had only been launched a few years earlier (1843) to accommodate the industries and workers that were needed following the arrival of the Midland Railway at Derby in 1839.

The pub was sold for £ 1,650 to the Offilers brewery before 1890 and was part of their original portfolio. The Statham family, William and Ann, were the oldest licensees and tenants who ran the pub from 1888 to 1910.

Park Street, Derby, J Woolley Pork Butcher Shop

Offilers “added the Lamb Inn much later in 1936 – in the EH Simms (Notts) Derby pubs (with the Pheasant and Holly Bush).

This followed the widening of Traffic Street and the resulting strip of clearances.

Derby nostalgia stories and photographs

In the late 1920s, trade at the Park Tavern averaged only 5.5 barrels per week. This barrage dropped in the early 1930s to 4.75 barrels – still enough to support a linked house (and more than the Lamb).

But the trade suffered a further decline and this was given as the reason for the subsequent insolvency of the licensee, John Colley.

The Colley family, father and son, had run the pub since 1930.

After the Second World War, no licensee stayed long in the pub, which closed in December 1971 due to Derby Corporation’s demining program in the area.

.

