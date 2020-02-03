advertisement

We wonder how many of our readers remember this long-standing “cozy street pub”.

It is one of the many disappearances from the streets of Leicester in the past 50 years, many of which were within walking distance of the former Leicester Mercury offices on St George Street.

How many readers have roamed the city and found themselves thinking “I remember when a pub was there?”

On one side of the Leicester Mercury stood the Engine Hotel, in Queen Street, and on the other, the Brickmakers Arms, in St George Street.

Across the road was the Royal Mail on Campbell Street, and the Spread Eagle was just around the corner on Charles Street to name a few.

Reader Chris Pyrah sent this great photo from another pub that has been missing for several years.

The Foresters Arms were at the corner of Dryden Street and Pike Street.

He recalled, “It was one of the last warm pubs in Leicester, between Belgrave Gate and Wharf Street, with an old owner and his wife who had been there for years.

“The customers were locals, they drank Trophy and Tankard beers, played table skittles and cards in the front bar, while in the more comfortable lounge, with its old-fashioned fireplace, was a game darts next to a tiny jukebox.

“Dating back to 1855, the Foresters – formerly a Nottingham brewery – was a popular pub, but when the gaffer retired, owner Whitbread decided to sell.

“The pub, along with the rest of Pike Street, was demolished in 1985.”

