advertisement

Since 2014, the United Nations Development Equipment Fund (UNCDF) has been working to improve the financial lives of vulnerable populations in Uganda (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – Over 75% of Ugandans are employed in the agricultural sector – which represents only 26% of the country’s GDP. This shows that poverty in Uganda was, and still is, mainly rural. In order to promote meaningful financial inclusion, UNCDF understood that it needed to address the rural population directly, particularly farmers and other actors in the agricultural value chain.

In the context of rural digital finance, the concept of “booster team” is a dedicated team that supports one or more organizations to distribute their products and services to the last mile population. These products can range from financial services to energy products, digital and financial content, or any other service. Recall teams are deployed in rural areas to simultaneously register customers, sell mobile phones, recruit agents, educate value chain stakeholders about the benefits of a digital payment ecosystem, and train users in how to operate of a mobile phone and mobile money. The basic structure of a recall team is detailed in the report.

advertisement

The pilot started in Uganda in 2018 and has evolved organically in three main phases. The first phase consisted in identifying and preparing the market in order to locate the areas with economic roots and to prepare these areas for the growth of the digital ecosystem. The second phase was the market storm. During this phase, it was important to work with community members, both rural actors and agents, to ensure that they understood their role and that customers could grasp the benefits of a digital ecosystem. The third phase was to promote sustainability with the aim of ensuring that the supplier and other partners are able to continue to reach difficult demographics with appropriate financial products. This phase helped UNCDF to analyze usage data and identify additional gaps and improve approaches for the hardest to reach demographic data.

The pilot generated several learnings and ideas which are shared in the report. The first is that all activities of the recall team are pushed and not pushed. The team is there to build on existing systems and not to fundamentally rethink the infrastructure. For this to work, the provider must be motivated enough to solve the problems that the teams may face. The second lesson learned is to recruit experienced talents within a developed digital ecosystem. The third is to make sure that participating recall team members already have viable businesses running so that they don’t have to rely initially on value chain revenues and that they can use pre-existing income to invest in rural solutions as needed. The final idea is that providers organize mobile money teams in different ways and are open to adapt to the existing structure when technical experts design the recall teams.

This approach has significantly increased penetration in rural areas. These hard-to-reach areas often have low population density, poor roads and dispersed economic activities. Nonetheless, UNCDF has made one of the most concerted efforts in the industry to determine what it takes to cross the rural border and to ensure that no one is left behind in the digital age.

The publication captures the project and lessons learned in more detail. Read the innovations file.

comments

advertisement