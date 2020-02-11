advertisement

A popular brand of spreadable nut butter is being recalled from the Canadian market due to possible Listeria contamination.

Nutrition Excellence Canada is recalling the Nuts’ N More brand Peanut Spread (Plain) from the market and the product is being sold in numerous stores in British Columbia.

The recall was released on Monday February 10th. Consumers are advised to dispose of recalled products or to return them to the store where they were bought. You must not consume the recalled products, and those who are unsure whether they have purchased the affected product should contact their retailer.

Consumers are advised to look for recalled products in their homes. All recalled products should be discarded or returned to the store where they were bought. The agency will continue to conduct a food safety investigation that may lead to the recall of other products. However, no diseases related to the consumption of this product have been reported.

Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

Brand product size UPC codes

Nuts’ N More Peanut Spread (Plain) 454 g 6 09132 00242 7 LOT PB91

EXP 03/04/2021

It is important to note that foods contaminated with listeria may not appear to have anything wrong with them. However, food contaminated with bacteria can lead to serious illnesses or even death.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle pain, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with a weakened immune system are particularly at risk.

Although infected pregnant women may have mild flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, newborn infection, or even stillbirth.

If you think you have become ill from consuming a recalled product, contact your doctor.

