Our recent memories of some of Leicester’s best-known bicycle shops have brought Michael Clarke, a regular contributor, back to his childhood in Leicester.

Michael, who now lives in Norfolk, was in touch to share his memories of some of the most popular bikes for teens in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

He said, “My parents bought me a Raleigh Blue Streak bike for my 14th birthday, in August 1960, from J Friswell, at the corner of Bath Lane and Applegate Street, Leicester.

“Apparently, Raleigh had produced its large-scale sales cycle to mark the development of the space age of the British medium-range Blue Streak ballistic missile.

“The Blue Streak bike with a blue and silver frame was adorned with yellow flying streaks and transfers of shooting stars, surmounted by the legend“ Blue Streak ”.

A catalog illustration from a Raleigh Blue sequence in 1962

“It was also equipped with light mudguards then new in contrasting blue, all in keeping with the livery of the rocket.

“Years ahead of its time, the cycle even came equipped with the now fashionable bottle of drinks!

“The Blue streak was a very trendy bike for teenagers.”

His style was typical of the bicycle manufacturers of the time, who supplied the bicycle shops recalled by John of Humberstone in his recent article.

Other desirable cycles for the 1950s and 1960s were Lincoln Imps, Explorers and Triumph Palm Beach, with palm symbols!

An advertisement for the Triumph Pink Witch bicycle which was first produced in 1958

For girls, there was the women’s bike first produced in 1958, the Triumph Pink Witch.

Its pink and white frame was accompanied by the Pink Witch logos, a white saddle bag, light blue mud flaps and a front bag holder.

It was advertised as “The Smart Bike for Smart Girls”.

And what happened to the 80-foot-high Blue Streak rocket? Well, Britain withdrew from the project in 1971.

However, since 2000, one has been standing upright, right here in Leicester, in the Rocket Hall of the National Space Center, like on a launch pad ready to take off!

