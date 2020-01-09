advertisement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Zia Cooke had 21 points, Aliyah Boston added 19 points and reached a career high of 25 rebounds. The fourth in South Carolina cleared another significant hurdle in finding a championship at the Southeastern Conference by finishing 21st in Arkansas 91-82 Thursday night.

Mikiah Herbert Harrison and Tyasha Harris added 13 points to South Carolina.

The Gamecocks (15-1, 3-0 SEC) used a stingy defense to slow down Razorback’s star guard Chelsea Dungee, one of the SEC’s top scorers.

Dungee scored 63 points in two games against South Carolina last season, but was in check for most of the game. She started night 0 for 11 from the field with three airballs. She scored an average of 20 points per game, but only scored her first field goal in the third quarter and ended the game with 14 points.

Just like a No. 13 Kentucky 99-72 router, the Gamecocks came out strong and took the lead in the first quarter by 31-15.

Alexis Tolefree had 22 points and Amber Ramirez added 20 for Arkansas (13-3, 1-2).

The Gamecocks (15-1, 3-0 SEC) will meet Vanderbilt (12-4, 2-1 SEC) in Music City on Sunday. Tipoff is set to 5 p.m. ET in the SEC network.

