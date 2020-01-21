advertisement

Go big or go home. This cliché could serve well in the alternative meat scene, where scaling up production and consumption can make the difference for our planet. If the goal is the large-scale change in eating habits, then why not “grow up” and … say … hire the food service industry?

This is the smart approach that startup Rebellyous Foods is implementing in Seattle with its vegetable chicken nuggets. Corporate cafeterias, schools, hospitals – these are the places where massive amounts of food are served every day and therefore offer an opportunity to make a big difference. Although the climate emergency is great, we have numerous solutions within reach, namely alternatives to meat. “Vegetable meat is a powerful solution to this problem,” says founder and CEO Christie Lagally CleanTechnica, “But only if it can be scaled. That is why at Rebellyous Foods we are changing how vegetable meat is made so that it can finally become affordable and accessible. “

Curious to find out more about the initiatives at Rebellyous Foods, we ask our questions to Lagally to find out more about the company’s plans to enter the foodservice industry with chicken nuggets. Read the interview below.

Why did you find Rebellyous Foods? What was the first inspiration behind the project?

There were a number of people, events, and “light bulb moments” that led me to find Rebellyous Foods, but the underlying motivation came decades before all those things. As General Xer I have lived my entire life under the threat of climate change. From an early age it was clear to me that environmental problems were of great importance worldwide, and I wanted to find global solutions in the same way. In terms of global impact, reducing or eliminating meat consumption is one of the most powerful actions that humanity can take to protect the environment and combat climate change. And yet, in the more than 20 years that I have been involved in advocacy for animals and the environment, consumption of meat and dairy products has only increased. Plant-based meat is a powerful solution to this problem, but only if it can be scaled. That is why at Rebellyous Foods we are changing how vegetable meat is made so that it can finally become affordable and accessible.

We decided to start with the modest chicken nugget for a number of reasons, and in particular for one – nine billion: the number of chickens slaughtered for meat each year. Not only is the scale of the chicken industry harmful to animals and the environment, chicken production is full of violations of workers’ rights and creates impossible situations for farmers who have to conform to industrial standards or suffer hunger.

Factory farming as we know it today began in the chicken industry, so there is something poetic at the start of our work with vegetable chicken.

Your website proposes to offer your products in schools, hospitals, company cafeterias or restaurants. Is the food service industry your target market and, if so, why?

At the moment, catering for the food service industry is our primary focus. These institutions feed massive numbers of people every day, and we see this market as a huge and largely ignored opportunity for the vegetable meat industry to step in and fulfill a need for food service professionals and their customers.

Our vice-president for business development, Kristie Middleton, worked for years with the Humane Society of the United States to (among other things) provide vegetable culinary training for food service professionals in schools, hospitals, corporate cafeterias and more. At the time, she realized that the passion these operators had for serving healthy, tasty, sustainable food was affected by a lack of products that matched their tight budgets and unique kitchen requirements. In kitchens that often lack basic tools, such as measuring cups and cutting boards, there was no time, space or money for vegetable options that required difficult preparation and cost two to five times as much as factory-grown meat.

Can you tell us more about the specific process and technology that you use to create plant-based alternatives to meat?

For more than 70 years, the meat industry has been making progress in machine building and automation that has made meat production just as large and efficient as it is today. As demand grows internationally, it is unlikely that this pace will slow rapidly. In contrast, the vegetable meat industry has not made significant changes to its production technology and equipment for decades. The vast majority of vegetable meat products are still made today with food-grade extruders and ready-made meat-processing equipment, which have been used in industry since “vegetable meat” was still the modest “vegetarian burger.”

These machines are very advanced, but neither was originally designed to process vegetable proteins. For example, food extruders were developed to make foods such as grains and pasta. And in the years that followed, they were not fully optimized to excel in this new task. Vegetable protein has unique processing requirements such as achieving consistent moisture retention and species-specific texture (think of beef versus chicken), just to scratch the surface. Despite these limitations, food extruders can carry a price tag of nearly two million dollars for a single unit, which seriously limits the production potential of startups in the industry.

We develop new machines and processes that are tailored to meet the needs of plant-based meat production, resulting in lower costs, high and continuous transit, streamlined activities, first-class quality control and ultimately a better type of meat-based factory.

How do the greenhouse gas emissions of your products relate to the emissions of traditional meat?

There is an often repeated myth in environmental circles that chicken is a climate-friendly food because of its favorable comparison with beef in terms of greenhouse gas emissions. But saying that chicken is climate-friendly because it is better than beef is the same as saying that an SUV is climate-friendly because it is not an 18-wheeler. Chicken production is responsible for eleven times more greenhouse gas emissions than beans per portion, and a bean – especially the soybean – is a core component of rebellious nuggets.

How much do your products cost compared to traditional meat?

Vegetable meat costs the consumer 2-5 times as much as conventionally produced meat. It is these extra costs that ensure that people remain dependent on factory processed meat for cheap proteins! But we have to investigate why these products are more expensive to find a solution. Let’s take gold nuggets for obvious reasons:

Today, the production costs for the typical soy nugget are around 75% higher than the production costs for a conventional chicken nugget. Production, labor and electricity are the main causes of this, which is why these are precisely the factors that we strive for in terms of cost reduction. A lack of specialized equipment and built-in efficiencies keep these costs high and stagnating. With our optimized scale production technology, we have found that we can reduce those costs by around half to ultimately produce vegetable meat a little cheaper than factory processed meat. Although we are not there yet – we are in the early stages of developing our new processes – we can already sell Rebellyous Nuggets at the same cost as vegetable brands that have existed for decades.

How did you obtain your financing as a startup? Which VCs or companies have invested in Rebellyous Foods?

Rebellyous Foods is a start-up funded by Y Combinator and is supported by some of the most influential venture capital groups in the world, including Fifty Year VC, Liquid II Ventures, VegInvest, Blue Horizon and Sinai Ventures.

What are some of the biggest obstacles to alternative meat today? Where do you see Rebellyous Foods and the alternative meat industry in the next five years?

The vegetable meat industry has recently achieved a number of major victories with increasing consumer demand and numerous restaurant partnerships. But there are real challenges to grow from this honeymoon phase to something that has the scale and market power to truly transform the global meat industry. The most fundamental obstacle to this growth lies in the way we make vegetable meat today. Today’s vegetable meat production is so inefficient, it looks like horse riding for transport. To improve transport, we not only had to build a stronger, mechanical horse. We had to rethink the process and the machine as a whole. Similarly, we need to develop a new, highly efficient approach to vegetable meat production if we want to achieve a scale comparable to the conventional meat industry. Rebellyous exists to tackle this fundamental problem by designing optimized production machines and processes. In five years, we want to equip our flagship production facility, which will implement all the prototypes we develop at our current headquarters to ultimately produce 18 million pounds of vegetable meat per year. And if you look at the conventional production statistics of the meat industry, you know that this is just the beginning! We are not only here to produce another product. We are here to distance ourselves and to achieve the scale that everyone in this industry wants to achieve.

