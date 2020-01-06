advertisement

Australian actress Rebel Wilson has vowed to make 2020 the “Year of Health” – and it seems she is already enjoying the benefits of her healthier lifestyle.

The 39-year-old recently visited Instagram to tell her followers that she wanted to “avoid sugar and junk food” after spoiling herself during the stupid season.

In addition to her motivational mail, she shared a photo that showed her in active clothing on a walk on the beach – and fans quickly praised the Hollywood star’s visible weight loss.

media_cameraRebel Wilson has announced that 2020 will be health-oriented for them. Picture: Instagram / Rebel Wilson

“I’m so proud of you !! You look fantastic with your weight loss,” said one.

“You look great, you look beautiful before and now. Such a role model, ”agreed another.

“You look great! Kill it! Any positive changes are good changes, ”said another fan.

Wilson told fans she was campaigning for her health when she called in the new year.

media_cameraThe star has shown in the last photos how her weight loss has changed. Image: Instagram / Rebel Wilsonmedia_cameraWilson in 2013. Image: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

“Okay, for me 2020 will be called ‘The Year of Health’ – so I put on the sport and went for a walk, deliberately wet on the couch and tried to avoid the sugar and junk food that are hard to get around after the vacation i just had but i will! Who is with me to make some positive changes this year? “

Her efforts became apparent yesterday during a fundraiser at the Pacific Fair Magic Millions Polo on the Gold Coast, where she raised $ 100,000 for the Bushfire Relief.

media_cameraYour activewear photos were praised by the fans. Image: Instagram / Rebel Wilsonmedia_cameraMany said she was an inspiration. Picture: Instagram / Rebel Wilson

At the event, she posed for a photo next to Australian ironman Jett Kenny and joked on Instagram. The athlete was her new “beach training partner”.

Wilson wore a long-sleeved blue dress that contracted at the waist and smiled.

Another moment on New Year’s Eve, Wilson rocked another figure-hugging blue dress.

Wilson underwent a weight loss transformation in 2019 after hiring celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson, who revealed that she trained at least four times a week.

“When she’s in town, she’s stuck four days a week,” the LA-based fitness expert told US Weekly. “She is such a cool person to work with.”

media_cameraWilson has been rocking a variety of stunning outfits lately. [Image: Instagram / Rebel Wilsonmedia_camera] She also raised $ 100,000 for the Bushfires Relief Fund. Picture: Tim Marsden

He also revealed the workouts he did with the Pitch Perfect Star and explained that they were all based on the “peripheral heart action”.

“It forces the blood to move from the upper to the lower extremity in turn, so you get a heart rate response … you create an aerobic response in a way that is normally considered anaerobic movements,” Peterson said.

These workouts can range from an intense workout on a treadmill to a hectic HIIT class.

@RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

Originally released as Rebel Wilson, he shows breathtaking weight loss

