advertisement

It’s only worth paying attention to Charlize Theron’s reaction.

The 2020 baftas took place last night (Sunday, February 2) and for the most part there weren’t many surprises. In 1917 the board was quite overwhelmed, among other things as best director and best film.

The best actor’s winner, Joaquin Phoenix, used his time on the podium to express his disgrace over the pure white actors’ nominees, while two Irish talents (Saoirse Ronan and Jessie Buckley) lost the best actress’s performance against Renee Zellweger in Judy ,

As a highlight, however, almost everyone saw Rebel Wilson’s unconventional speech when she came on stage to present the award for the best director.

advertisement

Wilson, best known for the Pitch Perfect films, can sometimes be seen as one of those comedic talents that has as many haters as fans, but their perfectly comprehensive monologue with the Baftas was pure genius.

To begin with, Wilson mistook the name of the “palace” and went into everything from the sexist nature of the nominations to the corona virus to her own dress and the widespread film Cats, in which Wilson himself played the leading role.

As fun as Wilson is, half the fun comes from the crowd’s reactions, ranging from Al Pacino (totally stoic) to Andrew Scott (totally lost).

Watch the speech here in full:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XTXfcFe4Tbc (/ embed)

Clip about BBC

,

advertisement