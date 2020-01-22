advertisement

Australian actor Rebel Wilson has already caused a sensation in the 2020 property market and dumped his redundant unit in Gladesville in just a week.

The two-bedroom unit with parking was taken off plan by Wilson in late 2015 for $ 740,000 and was last advertised for rental in February 2019 for $ 595 a week.

Sales agent Peter Gordon from Cobden and Hayson was very excited about the sale price, but sources said it was sold in the early 800s.

The green courtyard apartment in a boutique block has fitted wardrobes in both bedrooms, a Smeg kitchen and high-quality oak floors.

“It was very popular and we had around 60 groups with a lot of interest,” said Gordon.

The unit was picked up by a young couple.

It is not the only piece of real estate Pitch perfect star also has an investment unit in Balmain and a harbor house in Birchgrove in Sydney, which she bought in 2014 for $ 3.76 million.

