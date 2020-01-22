advertisement

Rebekah Vardy sent a personal and sincere thank you message to all NHS members who took care of her during and after her last pregnancy.

Rebekah, married to Jamie, striker from Leicester City and England, posted the tribute on Instagram.

advertisement

In her message to her 433,000 Instagram followers, she said, “We want to say a big thank you to all the NHS staff who ensured the safe arrival of baby Olivia, from our consultant to my regular midwife reservations , to the sonographers, the nurses and midwives who looked after me when I was hospitalized during my pregnancy and, of course, the incredible midwives who looked after me during labor and finally delivered Olivia in the world.

“We are so fortunate to have the NHS and in this pregnancy I had more time in the hospital than I had with any of my 4 previous ones.

“We are so grateful for the time and effort of each staff member that we had the pleasure of being taken care of by @lptnhs, @leicestershospitals, you are all amazing and we really appreciate everything you do ❤️❤️ # nhs # leicestergeneralhospital. “

Reality star Rebekah, 37, and Jamie, 33, welcomed their third child together on December 28.

She said hello! magazine: “Jamie was great – so much support and encouragement. He even tried to prank the epidural needle to distract me and the painful contractions.

“I was looking forward to the start of 2019. But with a new baby and a new year ahead of us, it’s like a new start.”

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Rebekah, who appeared on Loose Women and I’m A Celebrity … Get out of here!, Was admitted to Leicester General Hospital on December 27 and had a 16-hour job.

She also has two children from previous relationships and her husband has a daughter.

They said that Olivia’s brothers and sisters helped choose the name.

Jamie told the magazine: “Although Becky tells me that I am a typical man and that I do not show much emotion, deep down, I am on the moon with my children. I love having a big family . It matured me and kept me grounded. “

The couple is featured in the last Hello! magazine

The couple married in May 2016 – the year Leicester City won the Premier League.

.

advertisement