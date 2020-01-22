advertisement

Rebecca has undoubtedly made a difference in “Love Island”. Not at Maura Higgins’ level but who could surpass her? In tonight’s episode, she reveals just who she has in mind.

In a conversation with Jess and Siânnise, she tells them which boys have caught her attention.

Speaking of Callum, Rebecca admits, “People can say it. He checks all the boxes.”

Siânnise says: “He is an adorable boy. He’s a cheeky guy. “

Rebecca adds, “He’s my type.”

Since he is paired with Shaughna, Jess asks, “How do you feel with Shaughna, since she is very interested?”

Siânnise adds: “My advice, if you feel that Callum is more of me, I would probably draw her for a conversation, let her know.”

But Rebecca says, “It’s one person, I feel … and then Connagh. You know when you chat with someone and it flows naturally? He ticks all the boxes, we have things in common, he has beautiful eyes, he is soft, he puts you at ease …

“And I had a very good discussion with Finn. He has very beautiful eyes. “

Siânnise adds: “You must go with your heart and this is my advice to you. Be real and honest with yourself.”

Rebecca adds in the Beach Hut: “Speaking to Jess and Siannise, it made me feel a little bit more confident. I’m not going to tease and play safe or anything. I need to find my man. I have to find it. “

Siânnise also has an eye on Connagh, and according to the appearance of this evening’s preview, she is about to move.

‘Love Island’ continues tonight at 9 p.m. on Virgin Media Two instead of Virgin Media One due to the great debate by Pat Kenny.

