I have to go down Friday …

Yes, we all remember the lyrics to Rebecca Black’s first single ‘Friday’, widely believed to be so bad that it is good.

But can you really believe he just turned nine?

Well, someone who was not going to forget the anniversary of the Youtube sensation was Black herself.

Many will remember how the video for the single became an overnight success. However, he has also been widely brushed aside for his simplistic lyrics and noteworthy special effects. The worst was the abuse the 13-year-old singer had for her voice on the track.

However, Rebecca has pursued a singing career ever since. Her YouTube channels and social networks have a large audience, and the singer talked a lot about cyberbullying in the years that followed.

To mark “Friday” celebrating her ninth birthday, she visited Twitter to post: “9 years ago today, a video clip for a song called” Friday “was uploaded to the Internet. Above all, I just wish I could go back and talk to my 13 year old self who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world. “

She continued: “To my 15 year old car who felt like I had no one to talk to about the depression she was facing. To my 17 year old car who only went to school to help herself throw food on her and her friends. My 19 year old self who had almost all the producers / composers told me that they would never work with me. Hell, to myself a few days ago who felt disgusting when she looked in the mirror!

“I try to remember more and more that each day is a new opportunity to change your reality and to cheer up. You are not defined by any choice or thing that time heals and nothing is finished. C “It’s a process that is never too late to start. And let’s go! It can be a strange thing to publish, but honesty feels good if nothing else.”

pic.twitter.com/lcua4H076t

– Rebecca Black (@MsRebeccaBlack) February 11, 2020

Since its publication, it has received an extremely positive response

Okay, I just got back on Twitter and I’m so blown away and confused and grateful for the messages you sent me in response to this. I could never have imagined a support like this. that you a million times I just want to cry !! (luckily !!!) https://t.co/SOxFLJhjD9

– Rebecca Black (@MsRebeccaBlack) February 11, 2020

