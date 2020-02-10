advertisement

The artist’s impression of Thanatotheristes degrootorum, a newly discovered tyrannosaur species in Alberta.

JULIUS CSOTONYI / University of Calgary

A scary lizard by a name meaning “death reaper” is the first new type of tyrannosaur to be identified in Canada in 50 years, say researchers with the University of Calgary and the Royal Tyrrell Museum.

Tyrannosaurs were large fleshy dinosaurs that walked on two legs and had short wings, two fingers and massive skulls with dagger-like teeth. Tyrannosaurus rex is the most famous in this group.

Jared Voris was examining skull fragments stored in a drawer at the Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller as part of his masters’ theses when he noticed features not seen in tyrannosaur specimens. Most notable were the prominent vertical ridges along the upper jawline.

“We would find one feature, and then find another, and then it would just be some kind of cascade to finally realize that this was something completely different from what we had seen before,” said Voris, who is now working on his doctorate in paleontology at the University of Calgary.

Voris, 25, said it “is definitely a strange feeling” to make such a breakthrough so early in his career.

He figures that the beast may have been about eight feet long with an 80-centimeter skull.

“It would have been a compelling animal,” he said. “It would eventually cause panic.”

The new species bears the name Thanatotheristes degrootorum, which combines the Greek word for “death reaper” with the name of a southern Alberta couple, DeGroots, which occurred over fossil fragments along the Bow River bank west of Hatfield in 2010.

Darla Zelenitsky, who is the supervisor of Voris’s doctoral thesis, said Thanatotheristes has been preaching T. rex for about 12 million years and is the oldest known tyrannosaur discovered in Canada.

She said she provides data for a period of time poorly understood.

“We are learning more about the ecosystem in this older period when dinosaurs roam southern Alberta,” she said.

Only the other two dinosaurs were found in the same rock formation, and both were plant feeders.

“This is the first predatory dinosaur species known from this formation,” Zelenitsky said.

“For me this is a breakthrough and it’s even more exciting because it’s done by one of my students.”

The young Tyrannosaur is not believed to have been a direct ancestor of T. rex, but it was its evolutionary ramification. It seems to have more in common with a type of tyrannosaurus found in Alberta called Daspletosaurus.

Francois Therrien, a paleontologist at Royal Tyrrell, said the general public could play a role in the new discoveries, just as DeGroots did.

“A lot of people go to areas that paleontologists won’t think about going to, either because we’re not aware that there are exposures in that area or simply because there are larger pockets of bad soils that we tend to focus on,” he said. it.

Anyone who finds a fossil should leave it where it is, note its exact location and contact the museum, he said.

Therrien, who also worked with Voris, said student discovery is important.

“First, the discovery of a new species and secondly, it is a tyrannosaur. I don’t think it gets any better than that. “

An article detailing Thanatotheristes degrootorum and written by Voris, Zelenitsky, Therrien and paleontologist Caleb Brown was published Monday in the journal Cretaceous Research.

